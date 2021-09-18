Advertisement
News

1,456 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Sep 18, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
A further 1,456 Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health today.

There are 261 covid patients in hospital, down 27 in the past 24 hours.

66 patients are in ICU with the virus, down 7 from yesterday.

