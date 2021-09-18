1,456 new COVID-19 cases reported today

A further 1,456 Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health today.
There are 261 covid patients in hospital, down 27 in the past 24 hours.
66 patients are in ICU with the virus, down 7 from yesterday.
Advertisement
A further 1,456 Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health today.
There are 261 covid patients in hospital, down 27 in the past 24 hours.
66 patients are in ICU with the virus, down 7 from yesterday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus