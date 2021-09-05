1,180 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this evening

The Department of Health has today been notified of 1,180 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 362 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, down one from yesterday.
59 people are in intensive care, up seven in the past 24 hours.
