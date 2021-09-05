Advertisement
1,180 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this evening

Sep 5, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Department of Health has today been notified of 1,180 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 362 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, down one from yesterday.

59 people are in intensive care, up seven in the past 24 hours.

