11 percent decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year

There was an 11% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in August, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 6,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

During August, 6,449 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a drop of 11.3% when compared to August last year, when 7,276 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 5% decrease when compare to the previous month; in July, 6,813 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 159 to 448, while Dingle is down 61 to 294 and Kenmare is down 38 to 340.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,095 after a drop of 142, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 69 to 414.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,090 after a drop of 39 and in Tralee it dropped 319 to 2,768 for August.