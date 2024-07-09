Advertisement
11% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in year

Jul 9, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrynews
11% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry's Live Register in year
There was an 11% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in June, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 6,500 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during June.

During June, 6,586 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a reduction of 11% when compared to June last year, when 7,429 people signed on.

However, it’s an increase of over 2% when compare to the previous month; in May this year 6,449 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 115 to 514, while Dingle is down 57 to 310 and Kenmare is down 60 to 358.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,114 after a drop of 174, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 30 to 444.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,073 after a drop of 82 and in Tralee it dropped 325 to 2,773 for June.

