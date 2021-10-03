Advertisement
1,051 new cases of COVID-19 reported today

Oct 3, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Department of Health has reported 1,051 cases of Covid-19 today.

This is the second lowest number of daily cases in two months.

319 people are in hospital with the virus - 60 of which are in ICU.

