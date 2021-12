The chief medical officer is encouraging people not to meet indoors with people from other households.

Dr Tony Holohan is also urging people to avoid crowded places, including shops.

10,404 new Covid cases were reported today - the third day in a row it's been over 10,000.

426 patients are in the hospital with the virus, an increase of 48 from yesterday, with 91 in intensive care, up four.