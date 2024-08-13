Advertisement
10% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year

Aug 13, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrynews
10% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry's Live Register in a year
There was a 10% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in July, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 6,800 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during July.

During July, 6,813 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a drop of 10.3% when compared to July last year, when 7,596 people signed on in Kerry.

However, it’s an increase of over 3% when compare to the previous month; in June, 6,586 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 128 to 503, while Dingle is down 61 to 309 and Kenmare is down 53 to 371.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,194 after a drop of 95, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 27 to 468.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,130 after a drop of 51 and in Tralee it dropped 368 to 2,838 for July.

