1 Kerry students win prizes at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023

The winners of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 were announced yesterday.

11 Kerry students took home prizes.

Jim Culhane and Paula-Eve Culhane, from Tarbert Comprehensive School were highly commended and awarded a display award for their project, CPR Pedal Chest Compression Device Improved.

Advertisement

Another display award was given to Sophie Hassett, Aoife O’Brien and Lilly Nowak from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk for their project, UnBEETable – Investigating if beetroot juice can impact the performance of athletes.

Eimear Buckley, Katie Trant and Noelle Dillon from Presentation Secondary School Listowel were highly commended for their project into B.A.T.S (Blind. Assistance. Training. Sensor).

Another Kerry project that was highly commended was by Roanna Lawless O’Sullivan from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk. Who investigated the impact of going back to “normal” schooling post Covid-19 has had on teenager’s stress & anxiety levels.

Advertisement

Rachel Feeley from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk took home 3rd Senior Individual for the project titled, a Surgical Forceps Incorporating Frustrated Total Internal Reflection For Energy Efficient Sealing and Cutting of Tissue Using Light Energy.

Coren Hughes from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk took home 2nd Individual Senior for the project Optimising Packing Problems With Computational Analysis And Further Mathematics.

Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, from the Abbey School, Tipperary won the overall prize with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development.