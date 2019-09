An Australian couple whose wedding photos went viral after they were photobombed by a deer at Killarney National Park, say Kerry has a special place in their heart now.

Melanie Joughalian and Lachlan Porteous from Sydney exchanged vows at Ballyseede Castle in Tralee last week.

They were having photographs taken at Ladies View after the ceremony when a deer stood into the pictures.

Lachlan said the deer took a shine to his wife’s bouquet..