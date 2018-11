The newly-refurbished Listowel Community Centre is officially opening today.

The centre is striving to become a regional centre of excellence for the Listowel Municipal District and offers activity-based programmes in health, wellbeing and inclusion.

Manager of the centre, Tony Duggan says their aim is to make exercise more fun, challenging and engaging and to improve the health of people of all ages and abilities.





Mr Duggan says the centre has also been made more universally accessible: