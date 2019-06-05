Newly elected Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae excused from attending court hearing on Friday

Newly elected Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has been excused from attending a court hearing on Friday.

Jackie Healy-Rae, a councillor in the Castleisland Electoral Area, is one of three men facing assault charges over an alleged altercation on 28th December 2017.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae is facing two charges: the first is assault causing harm to a man on Main Street, Kenmare while the second is a charge of assault on the same man at East Park Lane, Kenmare, both on the same date.





The case was due before Kenmare District Court on Friday for a date for hearing; the first meeting of the newly elected Kerry County Council will also take place this Friday.

Judge David Waters received an application from solicitor Padraig O’Connell at Tralee District Court today to excuse his client from attending the court hearing, as it coincides with Cllr Healy-Rae’s KCC obligations.

Judge Waters excused Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae from attending Kenmare District Court on Friday and said a hearing date would be set for September.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his clients will be contesting the charges.