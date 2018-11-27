Newly developed sections of N86 to be officially opened today

Newly developed sections of the N86 between Tralee and Dingle will be officially opened today.

The Lispole to Ballynasare and Ballygarret to Camp Road Improvement Scheme saw €8 million spent on the construction of new road, cycleways, and pedestrian facilities.

Minister of State, Brendan Griffin will officially open the road today at 12.30, along with Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Norma Foley and CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Michael Nolan.





The ceremony was due to take place last month but was postponed due to a weather warning.

Meanwhile Minister Griffin has confirmed that the public lighting on the new N86 at Lispole will be switched on this Friday, after outstanding paperwork with the ESB is finalised.