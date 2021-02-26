NEWKD urgently seeking donations of laptops for disadvantage Kerry students

North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) is urgently seeking donations of laptops to support disadvantage students.

In April 2020, the NEWKD laptop loan scheme launched, supported by Tralee Chamber Alliance.

It aims to help students who don’t have access to a laptop to ensure they have an equal chance to access education online.

Demand for the scheme is in excess of supply and organisers are urging businesses and members of the public to donate any unused laptops they have.

If you wish to donate laptops contact [email protected].

Ideally donated laptops should have been working recently and if they have slowed down and need basic upgrading /cleaning this can be undertaken.

Privacy and data protection is ensured by Tech Co Dominic Street Tralee who are proving free data cleaning and health checks for the donated laptops.