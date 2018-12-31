New Year celebrations a big boost to Dingle economy

New Year celebrations have become a big boost for businesses in Dingle in recent years.

The annual family fire-works display gets underway just after 9.30 tonight, then thousands of people will take to the streets to follow the Dingle Fife and Drum Band as they march around the town from 11.30pm.

They’ll then gather at the Mall, where a giant clock will count down the final seconds of the year.

Richie Williams of Dingle Business Chamber and Tourism Alliance says the crowds coming to Dingle to ring in the New Year have grown.