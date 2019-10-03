New website and three-year plan for Listowel launched

Listowel’s newly-formed Business and Community Alliance has launched a new website, brand and three-year economic plan for the town.

The launch took place at the Writers’ Museum earlier this week, and began with Alliance Chairperson Rose Wall listing their achievements to date.

These include bringing a remote working hub to Listowel – which is based at Market Street – and an overall town centre ‘health check’.

The health check identified the need for a new website, which has now been launched, along with an economic strategy for the town.

These plans are being funded by the Government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.