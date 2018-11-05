New voucher scheme launched in Tralee

Tralee Chamber Alliance has launched a new voucher scheme to encourage consumers, from home and away, to support local businesses.

The vouchers can be redeemed in shops, hair and beauty salons, restaurants, cafés and hotels in Tralee.

The scheme aims to give the retail and tourism sectors in the town an economic boost of up to €300,000 in the first year.





The Tralee Vouchers, which will be available in €10, €20 and €50 denominations with no expiry date, will be available to buy in the next couple of weeks.

Employers are also being urged to consider using these vouchers as a tax efficient Christmas gift to employees.

For more details on how to sign-up as a participating outlet or for customers to learn how the system will work, visit www.Tralee.ie, email [email protected] or call Tralee Chamber Alliance on 066-7121472.