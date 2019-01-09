New unit to deal with specialised crime opened in Kerry Garda Division

A new Divisional Protective Services Unit has been established in the Kerry Garda Division.

The unit aims to deliver a consistent and professional approach to the investigation of specialised crime types including sexual crime, child and domestic abuse.

Similar units have been opened in five Garda Divisions since the start of the year.





A total of ten units have now been established across the country with a further nineteen to go live during 2019.

Training for personnel attached to the new units began in the Garda College this week.