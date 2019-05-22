New UHK clinic aims to improve skin cancer patient outcomes

A new clinic dealing with pigmented lesions has been officially opened in University Hospital Kerry.

The clinic, which will be led by a consultant dermatologist, is being delivered by UHK, the South/South West Hospital Group and the National Cancer Control Programme.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with the highest incidence in the south coast of Ireland.





The HSE says skin cancer awareness and quick access to treatment is vital to improve patient outcomes.

The clinic, which will run on alternate weeks, was officially opened by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.