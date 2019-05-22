New UHK clinic aims to improve skin cancer patient outcomes

By
radiokerrynews
-
Pictured - Minister Brendan Griffin , Mari O'Connor CNS , Dr John Bourke and Dr Sally O'Shea at the new Clinic opened at KUH Tralee . Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin formally opened the UHK Pigmented Lesion Clinic at the Out-Patient Department, UHK, Tralee. As part of Euro-Melanoma 2019, consultant dermatologists from University Hospital Kerry had a free walk-in skin cancer screening in the Out-Patient Department, UHK, Tralee on Saturday, 18th May from 8.30 – 11.00 am. . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie

A new clinic dealing with pigmented lesions has been officially opened in University Hospital Kerry.

The clinic, which will be led by a consultant dermatologist, is being delivered by UHK, the South/South West Hospital Group and the National Cancer Control Programme.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with the highest incidence in the south coast of Ireland.


The HSE says skin cancer awareness and quick access to treatment is vital to improve patient outcomes.

The clinic, which will run on alternate weeks, was officially opened by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

 

 

