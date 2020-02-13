New Twist In Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Points Deduction Saga

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors might still be deducted six points following an appeal against the decision to lift the sanction.

The Men’s Superleague Champions were threatened with the deduction of the points from wins over UCD Marian and DBS Eanna on either side of Christmas, relating to the registration of Andre Berry in mid-December.

The National Appeals Committee lifted the sanction this week.

Tralee Warriors have confirmed that the Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) has decided to appeal the decision of the independent National Appeals Committee to Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland.

A statement from Warriors says the club will continue to deal with the matter in the appropriate manner and will not be making any comment in relation to the process or the dispute itself at this time.