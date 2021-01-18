New Thesis By Kerry Man On Bilateralism In Inter-County Football

How many times do you notice a player being two-footed or two-handed? Or, have you seen cases where a player – whether it be at club or county, across a range of sports – is excellent on one side yet not able to kick or throw with the other?

A recent study, conducted by a Kerryman, has shed some more light on the prevalence of bilateral – or both-sided – skill development in GAA.

Karol Dillion, a Listowel man, has completed his Master’s Dissertation on the non-dominant side in division one inter-county football.

Karol spoke on Terrace Talk