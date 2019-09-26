New technology hubs aim to reinvigorate Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas

New technology hubs are being developed to reinvigorate Kerry’s gaeltacht areas.

Údarás Na Gaeltachta, the regional authority responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of Gaeltacht areas, has announced a number of technology hubs are due to open across seven counties.

Currently, there are over 30 innovation and digital hubs with high-speed broadband in operation or being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in locations throughout Ireland.

A new hub will open shortly in Baile an Sceilg in South Kerry, to complement the existing hub in Dingle.

The hubs, which include hot desk and shared space facilities for remote workers, aim to help those wishing to develop a business concept.