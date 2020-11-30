New sustainability carbon credit scheme in 2021 for Kerry milk suppliers

A new carbon credit scheme is to be rolled out in the new year for Kerry Group milk suppliers.

It is part of a new phase of the Kerry Agribusiness/Teagasc knowledge transfer programme, which will focus on economically, socially and environmentally sustainable dairy farming.

Under the new programme, which is part of a wider sustainability drive by Kerry Group, there will be thirty demonstration farms in Kerry, Limerick, Cork and Clare.

Head of Kerry Agribusiness, Pat Murphy says they will work to support their 3,000 milk suppliers to implement changes to deliver on environmental requirements.

Mr Murphy says a carbon credit scheme is currently being developed: