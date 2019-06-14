New South Kerry golf course results in increase in private flights into Kerry Airport

A new South Kerry golf course has resulted in an increase in private charter flights into Kerry Airport.

The Hogs Head Golf Club opened in Waterville in 2017; it’s an 18-hole golf course with clubhouse and accommodation overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay.

Speaking at the Kerry Airport AGM, Chairman Denis Cregan says since Hogs Head opened, there’s been a marked increase in the number of private planes landing in Kerry Airport in order to travel to the South Kerry golf course.

He says private planes were landing in Farranfore once every month or two months, but they’re now a much more frequent sight.

He hopes this will lead to an even further increase in charter flights into Kerry Airport in the coming years, and adds they’ll have to develop more hanger space to accommodate aircraft.