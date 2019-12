All new signs for Gaeltacht areas in South Kerry will now be bilingual.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty made the request at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

She had asked that all signs placed on beaches and roads in Gaeltacht areas – and in the Gaeltacht service towns in West Iveragh – be bilingual.

In response, the local authority agreed that all new signage will be in both Irish and English from now on.