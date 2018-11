St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy Castleisland have announced the signing of American Mia Hopkins.

Hopkins, a 5’10” combo guard from Pennsylvania, has played professionally for Ostrava in the Czech Republic and more recently played in Ireland with Super League side Marble City Hawks Kilkenny.

She posted 31 points and 10 rebounds against Killester in the Super League earlier this season.





Mary’s, who have just one win from five this season in Women’s Division 1, will away to Trinity Meteors tomorrow.