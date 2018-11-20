New Signing For Kerry Super League Side

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have announced the signing of a new American.

24-year-old Keith Jumper has joined the Super League outfit.

The 6’8’’ power forward is from South Carolina had a successful career at NCAA Division II Pfeiffer University before spending his rookie season in the Australian South East League.





Coach Pat Price says he is pleased with his new signing, “Keith is a welcome addition to our roster. He arrives at a time when both Dusan Bogdanovic and Janis Dumburs are playing their best basketball thus far, so we believe we have provided necessary depth to the lineup. He is a strong finisher, rebounder and at 6’8’’ is a talented post defender.”

Price says he will provide cover for the Warriors regular top scorer Jordan Evans, “The Superleague rules mandate only one US player at a time on the court, so his job-share with Jordan Evans provides us with flexibility in line-ups as well as proper rest in-game for Jordan.”

The Warriors face Black Amber Templeogue in the Oblate Hall in Inchicore this Saturday night in Super League ahead of the visit of UCC Demons to the Tralee Sports Complex for a National Cup quarter-final showdown on Sunday week.