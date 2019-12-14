New Signing For Garveys Tralee Warriors

Reigning Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have signed and added 24 year old American Andre Berry to their roster. Berry joined the squad this week as an immediate replacement for Keith Jumper who returned to the US on Thursday.

Berry, a 6’8’’ centre, has been in contract with both Girona (Spain’s LEB Silver Division) and UU Koirhait in Finland, after a sparkling career as starting centre at University of Rhode Island, the NCAA Division 1 side who topped the Atlantic 10 division.

Warriors Coach Pat Price is very pleased with his new signing, “Andre is a mature, physical post player who is wise beyond his years. We believe he’s going to give us a much-needed boost in the post, and will form a great partnership with Kieran Donaghy and Ivan Bogdonavic. Andre has played under some outstanding coaches in both Danny Hurley at URI and Mike Hart at St Andrews in Rhode Island. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

The Warriors new recruit will make his Super League debut tonight when the League champions of 2019 take on the champions of the previous season UCD Marian in a top of the table clash in Belfield.