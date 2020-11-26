New ShopKerry website encourages local spending this Christmas

A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas.

Shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open or providing online or delivery services.

Businesses are being encouraged to register for inclusion on the directory; it’s free and can be done at shopkerry.ie

The initiative is a result of the Kerry Economic Stakeholder Forum which involves Kerry County Council, the Kerry chambers, and a number of other agencies.

Economic Development Officer with the council, Bridget Fitzgerald is asking consumers in the county to support economic recovery by spending locally this Christmas.