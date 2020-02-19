New SF councillor wants life breathed back into Tralee town centre

Kerry’s newest Sinn Féin councillor wants to get people back living and working in the county town centre.

Deirdre Ferris is to be co-opted onto Kerry County Council to replace Pa Daly who was recently elected to the Dáil.

She’s the daughter of outgoing TD Martin Ferris, and sister of former councillor Toireasa, and was selected by party members to take the position representing the Tralee Municipal District.

Deirdre Ferris says the former Denny site at the Island of Geese in Tralee is a priority of hers; she wants to see life breathed back into the town centre by having people living and working in the area.

She says Pa Daly previously mooted the idea of moving government jobs into the Island of Geese site, and this is something she would like to see happen.