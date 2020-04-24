New service launched to support mental health of Kerry solicitors

A new service has been launched to support mental health and resilience among Kerry solicitors.

The Law Society’s LegalMind service will provide confidential support to the sector and their families on a 24/7 basis.

The free phone service manned by a qualified counsellor or psychotherapist was developed following a study of the profession.

There is also an online portal, app and the option to be referred for further help.

Over half of solicitors say they experience stress at work and the Law Society hopes the new service will help remove the stigma around mental health.

The LegalMind support service can be accessed through the Law Society Professional Wellbeing hub: www.lawsociety.ie/LegalMind)