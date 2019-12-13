New Secretary For Kerry Ladies Football

Nora Fealey is the new Secretary of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The Laune Rangers lady moves from the position of assistant treasurer to take over from Donal Rahilly.

Officers for 2020 are:

Chairperson: Sean Walsh (Moyvane)

Vice: Christina Curtin (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Secretary: Nora Fealey (Laune Rangers)

Assistant: Debbie Hannon (Beale)

Treasurer: Anthony Curran (Ballymac)

Assistant: to be confirmed at the next County Board meeting

Registrar: Joe O’Flaherty (Finuge/St Senans)

PRO: Paul Murphy (Scartaglen)

Development Officer: Seamus O’Brien

Child Protection Officer: Debbie Hannen (Beale)

Culture & Language Officer: Thomas Ó Hainiféin (Abbeydorney)

Central Council Delegates

Nora Fealy

Another appointment to be made at the January County Board meeting

Munster Council Delegates

Christina Curtin

Nora Fealy

Fixtures Chairperson: Selina Looney (Killarney Legion)