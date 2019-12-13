New Secretary For Kerry Ladies Football

Nora Fealey is the new Secretary of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association.
The Laune Rangers lady moves from the position of assistant treasurer to take over from Donal Rahilly.
Officers for 2020 are:
Chairperson: Sean Walsh (Moyvane)
Vice: Christina Curtin (Kerins O’Rahillys)
Secretary: Nora Fealey (Laune Rangers)
Assistant: Debbie Hannon (Beale)
Treasurer: Anthony Curran (Ballymac)
Assistant: to be confirmed at the next County Board meeting
Registrar: Joe O’Flaherty (Finuge/St Senans)
PRO: Paul Murphy (Scartaglen)
Development Officer: Seamus O’Brien
Child Protection Officer: Debbie Hannen (Beale)
Culture & Language Officer: Thomas Ó Hainiféin (Abbeydorney)
Central Council Delegates
Nora Fealy
Another appointment to be made at the January County Board meeting
Munster Council Delegates
Christina Curtin
Nora Fealy
Fixtures Chairperson: Selina Looney (Killarney Legion)