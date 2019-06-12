New scanning equipment being installed at Kerry Airport to meet updated standards

New scanning equipment is being installed at Kerry Airport to meet updated European standards.

Yesterday it was announced that over €2.2 million was allocated for Kerry Airport by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin for improvement works, safety and security.

The new equipment being installed at Kerry Airport is an L3 MV-3D (EU Standard 3) Explosive Detection System X-Ray.

The Farranfore facility currently has EU Standard 2 Explosive Detection System X-Ray equipment to screen hold baggage – this can only be used up until September 1st 2020, and from then, all member states must meet Standard 3 requirements.

Kerry Airport intends to have this new equipment installed, commissioned and operational in Q4 2019.

This will cost approximately €1.2 million, with 90% being covered by the government’s Public Policy Remit Capital (PPR-C) Scheme fund; Kerry Airport will pay the balance.

The other €911,000 allocated yesterday was under the CAPEX Scheme, which covers safety and security related investment.