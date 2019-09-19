New revenue management course being run by South Kerry Skillnet

A new course in revenue management is being run by South Kerry Skillnet.

The Certificate in Revenue Management has been developed in conjunction with the Institute of Technology Tralee and the hotel industry.

The course is aimed at organisations looking to provide continuous support and upskilling to staff including existing or potential reservations and revenue managers.

Those taking part must to attend IT Tralee one day a week for a 12-week period, as well as completing an online module to get the level 7 special purpose accreditation.

The closing date for applications is October 1st, and the cost is being subsidised by South Kerry Skillnet.

For further information on the course or to sign up, contact Aoife O’Reilly by e-mail [email protected] or go to www.kerryskillnet.ie