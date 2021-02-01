New research vessel to be named after Kerry explorer

A new research vessel is being named after Tom Crean.

The almost 53 metre RV Tom Crean will be used by the Marine Institute for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research and buoy and mooring operations.

Afloat.ie reports the vessel, which will be named after the Antarctic explorer from Annascaul, has been designed by Norwegian company Skipsteknisk AS.

The new vessel, which can hold 12 crew and 14 scientists, will replace the 23-year-old RV Celtic Voyager and will be based in Galway when it is completed in 2022.