New report shows Kerry’s economy expected to lose €1 billion this year due to COVID-19

Kerry’s economy is expected to lose €1 billion this year due to COVID-19 according to a new report by Kerry County Council.

The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on the Economy of County Kerry was compiled by independent economist, James Dorgan, along with input from Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, IT Tralee, Kerry Chambers Network, and the wider business sector.

It identifies the challenges posed by the current public health emergency and will inform local actions and policies to achieve economic recovery in the months and years ahead.

Drawing on a wide range of economic, demographic and employment research, this report found that the current crisis is having, and will continue to have, significant economic consequences in Kerry, particularly given its exposure in the tourism sector.

It states the impact will equate to a loss to the Kerry economy of €1 billion in income in 2020, with approximately 40% of that being borne by the tourism industry.

The research found that tourism and related industries will see a €400 million drop in income this year; Kerry has the highest relative dependence on tourism income per capita by county.

Of the estimated 69,000 people in the labour force in Kerry, the largest employment cohort is in the retail and wholesale trade, followed by hotels and restaurants.

93% of active enterprises in Kerry are micro-enterprises and employ less than 10 people.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the report is being considered closely by council management and elected members.

It’ll shape the continuing discussion of a new Business Leaders and Interests Group and Kerry County Council’s own Economic Recovery Team, and will guide a series of actions and initiatives which will be rolled over the coming weeks and months.