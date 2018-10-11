New project to investigate decline of sea trout stocks in Kerry

A new project for Kerry will investigate the decline of sea trout stocks in the county.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will commence a new research project to examine the decline of stocks in the Currane System, near Waterville.

The conservation of indigenous fish populations is crucial to ensure the sustainability of fisheries in the long term.





Inland Fisheries Ireland will invest €55,000 for research, which will guide future management of fish stocks in South Kerry.

A research officer will be appointed to develop the project.