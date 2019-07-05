New programme aims to enhance economic links between Kerry and UK

A new programme is aiming to promote stronger economic links between Kerry and the UK.

Representatives from businesses in the county attended the recent UK launch of the initiative at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry.

“Joining the Dots” is being led by the British Embassy and gives recommendations on how to promote stronger business partnerships between the southwest of Ireland and the UK.

The Kerry delegation included Kerry County Council, Fexco, Liebherr, Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Agri-Tech Centre of Excellence.