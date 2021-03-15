A new primary school will be built in North Kerry.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced the sanction of a new, four-classroom school building for Knocknagoshel National School.

The build will provide four general classrooms, a GP room, a library/resource area and ancillary accommodation.

An agreement between Kerry ETB and the department will be formally made, before a design team is appointed.

Minster Foley says it’s a welcome development for the rural community in Knocknagoshel and its hinterland.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is also welcoming the news.