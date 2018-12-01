New play area for children with disabilities opens in Tralee

Enable Ireland says a new play area for children with disabilities will enhance its services in the county.

The charity’s Tralee branch has officially opened a soft play area for young service users.

The space will be used by pre and after schools groups and will allow the provision of therapy sessions outside rather than in a clinical environment.





The new play area was sponsored by Kerry Group and officially opened by its director of corporate affairs, Frank Hayes.

Regional fundraising manager Seán Scally explains the benefits of such a facility.