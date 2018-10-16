New pilot programme for stroke patients to be piloted in Kerry

A new pilot programme for people recovering from stroke is to be run in Tralee and Listowel.

The Stroke Day Service will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a stroke.

It’s led by Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre for Older Persons in Tralee and Ard Chúram Day Care Centre in Listowel, along with the support of the HSE.





The programme, which is unique to Kerry, will start in November and run over six-weeks, operating on Mondays in Listowel and on Fridays in Tralee.

Some 200 people have a stroke in Kerry every year, and Aidan Kelly of Baile Mhuire hopes they’ll learn more about the supports needed for stroke patients through this pilot programme.

For more information on the new Stroke Day Service in Tralee, contact Rose at 066 7123373 or in Listowel, contact Louise at 068 22986.