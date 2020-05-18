New Organisers Needed For Rás Mumhan

The organising committee of Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has announced that they will not promote the event in 2021.

They’ve released the following statement:

The organising committee of Rás Mumhan wish to announce that they will not promote the event in 2021.

The committee was disappointed to have been unable to host the 2020 edition of the race.

The decision to withdraw from event promotion was taken early in 2020. The intention of the organising committee was to announce the decision at the conclusion of the 2020 race, events however overtook the plan.

Given the complexity of organising the event, the committee felt it necessary to provide clarity regarding the future promotion of the race. It is hoped that this announcement will provide Cycling Munster with sufficient time to find an alternative promoter for Rás Mumhan for 2021.

The committee wish to sincerely thank all those involved in the promotion of the event that has been based Killorglin since 2001. The committee also wishes to acknowledge the longstanding support of all sponsors, especially, the title sponsor of the event, Kerry Group. The developments of recent years would not have been possible without Kerry Group’s support and in particular the encouragement of Mr. Frank Hayes.

The committee feels fortunate to have been the custodians of the event, which has a long tradition within Irish cycling. We wish Cycling Munster every success with the event in the future.