New online events aim to match Kerry businesses

A new series of online events is aiming to match Kerry businesses together so they can learn from each other during COVID-19.

South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) hopes this will help business owners maximise the opportunities they have to adapt the way they operate.

The series of Zoom events will mainly focus on businesses set up through the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance scheme, but will also be open to other businesses from all over Kerry.

The events will be held regularly starting on Tuesday May 5th and are free.

Anyone interested should contact Joanne Griffin at South Kerry Development Partnership (email [email protected]), or North, East and West Kerry Development.