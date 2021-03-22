New mental wellbeing campaign launched

Fourteen prominent Kerry people have teamed up with Kerry Mental Health Association for a new campaign.

Five Ways to Wellbeing is urging people in the county to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.

Listowel publican and writer, Billy Keane, Kerry Senior Football captain, Paul Murphy and RTE’s Paschal Sheehy are among the well-known people who shared ways they keep their mental health in check in short videos.

The online campaign was launched this week by Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller.