Glenbeigh Glencar and Rathmore have appointed new managers for their Senior football teams.

John Evans takes over Glenbeigh Glencar, replacing William Kirby.

Evans left his position in charge of Wicklow last summer.

Derek Moynihan is the new man at the helm in Rathmore.

Moynihan, who has previously managed the side, replaces Liam Hassett.