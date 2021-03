Sean O’Sullivan has been ratified as manager of the South Kerry Senior Football team.

Cromane’s 4-time All-Ireland winner takes over from John Shanahan.

His backroom team will consist of selectors Ronan Hussey of Sneem/Derrynane & Denis “Shine” O’Sullivan from Dromid, and Strength and Conditioning coach Alan Duggan of Austin Stacks.

Sean spoke to John Drummey