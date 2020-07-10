New machine helps Kerry Gardaí detect four suspected drug drivers

Kerry Gardai are using a new machine to test drivers for drugs.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit has been given a “Dräger Drug Test 5000” machine, with the aim of further disrupting those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit, Inspector Tony Sugrue says this is another way of targeting those people Gardaí believe are involved in the drugs trade.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Kerry since the machine came into use in June.

That includes a man in his 30’s who was arrested in Killarney on July 7th who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis; a file is being prepared for the DPP on the case.