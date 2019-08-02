New Killorglin hub to be fully operational from January

It’s hoped a new research, development and innovation hub in Killorglin will be fully operational from January.

The RDI Hub will be based in the former Liebig building in Killorglin, and is backed by Fexco, IT Tralee and Kerry County Council.

The first of its kind in Ireland, it aims to drive design-led innovation, nurture entrepreneurs, and facilitate research, development and training in financial technology.

Liam Cronin, former Associate Director of Commercialisation at Trinity College Dublin’s ADAPT Research Centre, has recently been appointed Chief Executive, and recruitment of three more staff is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking on In Business, Mr Cronin says he’s available now to have discussions with interested companies, with the aim of getting people into the building and starting programmes from January.