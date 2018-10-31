New Kerry Minor Manager Says Players Not Concerned About 6-In-A-Row Talk

The new Kerry Minor Football Manager says he’ll work with people better than himself in order to have the best possible team of selectors.

James Costello from St Pat’s Blennerville will be ratified as Peter Keane’s successor at next month’s meeting of the County Committee.

His management team will be ratified at the same meeting.





James Costello has come through the process of Coach development and he’s looking forward to bringing forward the next generation of Kerry footballing talent.

Kerry are aiming for 6 All Ireland titles in a row in 2019 but James Costello says the players will only have one goal in their minds.