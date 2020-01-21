New Kerry to Manchester flight announced

Ryanair has announced a new route between Kerry Airport and Manchester.

It’s to start in March and will operate twice a week.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has confirmed a new route from Kerry Airport to Manchester.

Aer Arann previously operated a service between Kerry Airport and Manchester.

The new Ryanair service is to start on the 29th of March and will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern, says they’ve worked closely with Ryanair to secure this route, which has long been the most sought-after destination among passengers.

He says they’ll work with all sectors in particular Kerry County Council, Tourism Ireland and the local tourism and business groups to promote Kerry as a tourist destination and a top location to do business.

The Greater Manchester area is home to 2.8 million people and many high-tech firms in the pharmaceutical, biomedical engineering, electronics, and media sectors.

Kerry Airport says the new flight schedule to Manchester will suit a range of passengers including football fans, offering easy access to midweek or weekend games involving Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton and Leeds.

Manchester Airport is connected to 450 airports in 50 countries around the world.