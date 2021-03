The next Chair of Kerry IFA will be decided today.

Kenny Jones from Kielduff, outside Tralee and Kenneth O’Connell from Lixnaw are in the running for the position to replace Pat O’Driscoll, following his four-year term.

An election is also taking place to determine who will be the next Kerry IFA PRO; in the running are John O’Sullivan from the Currans branch and John Nolan of Abbeydorney.

Voting closed at 12 noon and the count will begin this afternoon in Tralee.